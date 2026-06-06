Rapper Fetty Wap surprises principal placed on leave after his lyrics ended up in yearbook

JACKSONVILLE, Ga. — Rapper Fetty Wap’s publicist reached out to Action News Jax, asking for the name of former Trout Creek Academy Principal Katie O’Connell so he could send her flowers.

Action News Jax previously reported how the St. Johns County School District placed O’Connell on administrative leave, after a quote from Fetty Wap’s popular song “Trap Queen” was published in the school’s yearbook and attributed to the former principal.

The quote reads: “Everybody hating, we just call them fans though! -Mrs. O’Connell.”

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Action News Jax spoke one-on-one with O’Connell, who claims she never approved that quote.

“I did not put that quote in the yearbook, nor did I approve that quote to be in the yearbook,” said O’Connell.

The story has since gone viral.

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Flowers and two balloons were delivered to O’Connell by Flowers by Shirley on Thursday.

Action News Jax received photos of O’Connell holding the flowers and balloons, and a close up photo of the card included with the flowers, which reads:

“Dear Principal O’Connell. I hope these flowers lift up your spirit. Wishing you the best. God bless. From Fetty Wap and The Team.”

One of the balloons says “Thinking of You.”

O’Connell’s attorney, Jack Webb, says the former principal is appreciative of the kind gesture.

“To the extent that Fetty Wap reached out and is likewise supportive, well... Thank you,” Webb said. “She says thank you very much for your consideration and appreciate it.”

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