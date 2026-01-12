3 inmates dead, at least 12 more injured in incident at Georgia prison

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — An incident at a Georgia prison on Sunday has left three inmates dead and at least 12 other inmates, and a guard, wounded.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran confirmed that his office responded to the prison to assist with security on the perimeter of the jail.

Washington County Coroner Paul Hodges confirmed the deaths of three inmates.

Sheriff Cochran says at least 12 inmates and one guard were taken out of the prison for treatment.

Georgia State Patrol, Davisboro Police Department, and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Georgia Department of Corrections for more details on what led up to the incident.

The identities of the two inmates killed have not been released.

