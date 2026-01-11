1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Douglas County bar

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A shooting at a bar in Douglas County on Saturday night left one person dead and three others wounded.

The shooting happened at Marlene’s off Maxham Road near Thornton Road, near the Austell city limits.

Sheriff’s office officials confirmed the injuries to Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting or identified possible suspects.

Details have not been released on the conditions of the three wounded victims.

