Georgia man with arsenal charged with pulling gun on man at Planet Fitness

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — A Georgia man with a large stash of guns and ammo was arrested in California after pulling a gun on someone in the Planet Fitness parking lot.

Police in Redwood City, California say they were called to a Planet Fitness after 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 15 where two men were arguing and one pulled out a gun.

Investigators say the argument started inside the gym and then continued in the parking lot.

That’s when they say 38-year-old Louie Yu from Sharpsburg in Coweta County pulled a gun on the other person and “pointed it in a threatening manner within very close proximity to the victim."

The victim ran back inside the gym and Yu left.

Earlier this week, police found and arrested Yu in San Bruno, California. When he was being arrested, he had a loaded gun with him.

Investigators searched his home and found five guns, two fake guns, several magazines and more than 1,500 rounds of ammo.

Yu is being held in the Maguire Correctional Facility on a $150,000 bond. He is charged with assault with a firearm.

