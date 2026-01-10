Large tree crashes on family’s home as they watched Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County is trying to figure out what to do now after a tree crashed into their home. The tree was so large that crews needed a crane to lift it off the top of the house.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan spoke with the homeowner on Saturday. He said a towering, white oak tree came crashing onto his home late Friday night.

He was watching the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the time when he saw a giant limb punch through the roof. His wife says she was out in the garage and watched as the limbs hit the house.

His neighbor described the sound of the tree hitting the house, like a jetliner crossing overhead.

Despite the extensive damage, there’s apparently no threat to the structural integrity of the home. The family can stay. They’ve covered the holes on the roof with tarp.

The homeowner said Tomahawk Tree Removal Company should be back on Sunday to remove the tree, a process that is sure to take several hours.

