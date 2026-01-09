Murder investigation spanning multiple counties lands missing man’s business partner in jail

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Kimberly Chaffin, owner of KP Harris Event Studios, has been charged with murder and concealing the death of Christopher Hanna, whose family reported him missing last November.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Hanna, who was an investor in Chaffin’s business, was allegedly shot and killed by Antione Kennedy, whom he had hired for security.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities stated that after the shooting, Chaffin assisted Kennedy in hiding the evidence.

The GBI revealed that Hanna was shot from behind at Chaffin’s event planning business located on Jonesboro Road.

Chaffin allegedly helped clean the crime scene and dispose of Hanna’s body along with his vehicle.

The key piece of evidence that led to an arrest, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

©2026 Cox Media Group