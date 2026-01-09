Be weather aware: Risk for flooding, isolated severe storms Saturday

Be weather aware with big changes in our weather.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking a slow-moving cold front that will move through north Georgia Friday and into Saturday.

The overall severe weather threat for Saturday is low, but isolated severe storms are possible. A storm capable of producing damaging wind gusts or a brief tornado can’t be ruled out.

The main impact for both Friday and Saturday will be heavy rain.

Severe Weather risk this weekend

The cold front will dump heavy rain over the northern half of our area with a risk for some flooding of creeks, streams, and poor drainage areas.

Some areas could see between 2 to 4 inches of rainfall.

