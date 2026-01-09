Woman dies in chain-reaction crash involving 8 vehicles on I-75/85

ATLANTA — A woman died in a crash that shut down all lanes of Interstate 75/85 southbound on Friday. Police say she was hit after she got out of her SUV that stalled.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields followed the crash near University Ave exit throughout Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. Atlanta police later released new details on what led up to the crash.

Police said a woman in a Jeep Renegade had mechanical problems that caused her SUV to stop on the interstate.

She got out of her SUV to check on it when a woman driving a Chevrolet Camaro hit her. She died at the scene.

The impact caused a chain-reaction to where six other cars and SUV also crashed into one another. The other drivers were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials have not identified the driver who died.

