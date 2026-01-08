3-year-old assaulted at metro Atlanta daycare, but parents say no one was watching them

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Parents want a metro Atlanta daycare director held accountable after they say their 3-year-old daughter was attacked on video.

They say their child was assaulted for 15 minutes at Sunshine House Early Learning Center in Stockbridge without any adult supervision.

The child’s doctor said the girl had a human bite to the face, scratches and blunt head trauma.

“I was heartbroken and I was irate when I found out the adults in the room did absolutely nothing to stop what was happening for those 15 minutes,” father Ralph Culpepper said.

