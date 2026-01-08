Former high school football star dies at 30 by same affliction that killed his younger brother

BUFORD, Ga. — A former Buford High School football star has died.

In a heartbreaking social media post by his father, it was announced that Josh Cardiello died early Monday morning after going into sudden cardiac arrest.

His father, Jay Cardiello, said that Josh was playing basketball when he collapsed.

“His loss was completely unexpected and has left our family, friends, and colleagues heartbroken,” his father wrote in his post.

According to his obituary, Josh Cardiello “was a 3-time Champion Football player with Buford High School and a 2013 Georgia Football signee with a full scholarship.”

Following high school, he “finished his football career as a 3rd-year starter at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.”

Josh then went on to participate in Rookie Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who he was a life-long fan of.

“Joshua was also a die-hard UGA football fan and was a season ticket holder,” his obituary said.

What makes his death even more tragic is that the family also lost another son to the same affliction, which inspired him to go into the pharmaceutical industry for his profession.

“Following the loss of his younger brother, Jacob, to sudden cardiac arrest in 2021, Josh dedicated his professional life to honoring Jacob’s memory through meaningful, patient-focused work,” his father wrote. “He was a true patient advocate, especially committed to serving patients living with cardiovascular disease. Josh understood firsthand the burden these diseases place on patients and families.”

He leaves behind a wife and a young daughter.

Josh Cardiello’s funeral will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Buford.

His family is asking people to make donations to Who We Play For, which screens for sudden cardiac death in the young, in lieu of flowers.

