Suspect arrives in stolen car at Gwinnett dealership, then steals multiple vehicle keys, police say

NORCROSS, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County are trying to identify a man they said stole different sets of vehicle keys on New Year’s Day.

According to Gwinnett County police, on Jan. 1, the unidentified man visited Atlanta Unique Auto Sales on Buford Highway.

While inside the dealership, authorities said, the suspect stole four sets of vehicle keys belonging to different cars on the lot.

Investigators learned the man arrived at the business in a vehicle that had been reported stolen from another county.

The GCPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man, who they believe is armed and asked you not approach him.

Anyone with information can contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

