Georgia lawmaker indicted for pandemic fraud

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A second Georgia lawmaker has been charged with defrauding taxpayers by receiving pandemic unemployment assistance that she was not entitled to.

A federal grand jury indicted State Rep. Karen Bennett (D-Stone Mountain) on Monday.

Prosecutors say she received $13,940 for her in-home physical therapy company, Metro Therapy Providers, which she says could not operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

[READ: State representative steps down ‘effective immediately’ citing issues rebuilding home after Helene]

However, investigators say the company was only briefly closed, and remained open through the majority of the pandemic.

On her application, Bennett only reported receiving income from Metro Therapy and the Georgia General Assembly. But she failed to disclose that she was also employed through a church and receiving more than $900 weekly.

She was indicted on one count of making false statements.

TRENDING STORIES:

Last month, Covington Democrat Rep. Sharon Henderson was arrested and indicted by a federal grand jury with fraudulently taking $17K in pandemic unemployment.

It’s unclear how the indictment will impact Bennett’s position.

Bennett has since been released on a $10,000 bond.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2026 Cox Media Group