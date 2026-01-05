Parents of 3 young children killed in crash; coworkers step up to help

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An Acworth diesel repair shop is spearheading the effort to support three kids after their parents were killed in a crash New Year’s Day.

Between the drills and car parts at Allatoona Diesel and Automotive in Acworth, there is shock.

“I feel quiet, don’t really know what to do here today,” technician Brett Gobel told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan.

They’re mourning the death of coworker and friend turned family, Tom Agan.

Agan and his wife Jasmine were killed New Years Day. They were driving along Highway 9 in Alabama, just on the other side of the state line when their SUV collided with another car. A second driver was rushed to the hospital.

At Allatoona Diesel and Automotive, they say Tom worked hard, but laughed and loved hard also.

“Whenever he talked about his kids, he always loved them, always had good things to say and even the stories he would tell were hilarious about his kids,” said Gobel.

The couple’s three kids are Jaxson, Ila Mae and Kolsie, who are all age 4 and younger. Allatoona Diesel and Automotive has set up a GoFundMe page for them.

“Anything and everything we can get out hands on, that is what we are currently looking for at the moment,” said Allatoona Diesel and Automotive owner Drake Winn. “We are looking for a current mode of transportation for the three children.”

At Allatoona Diesel and Automotive, they’re working to make sure the kids, who are now with grandparents, have a vehicle. They plan on buying one in the coming days and fixing it up so it’s ready.

“I’m here to do whatever it takes to help that family,” said Winn.

Law enforcement is still investigating the crash.

