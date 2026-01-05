Man shot, killed over Target parking spot

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A man died after he was shot in the parking lot of a Target store in coastal Georgia. Police said he was shot over a parking spot.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the Savannah location on Abercorn Street.

Savannah Police said it appears that the victim and suspect were arguing over a parking spot when the victim was shot. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said the community has been shaken by “tragic act of violence” and that the city is thinking of the victim and his family.

“No disagreement over a parking space, or anything else should ever end in the loss of life. This needless, unnecessary violence underscores the daily pain felt by families across our city and the urgency of our collective work to reduce gun violence and strengthen community safety,” the mayor said in a statement.

Johnson concluded his statement urging people to be more compassionate toward others.

Police have not identified the victim or suspect who is in custody.

