VIDEO: Suspected car thief wearing only a tablecloth runs through Gwinnett neighborhood

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police say a strange and chaotic series of events unfolded last month after a reported stolen vehicle led officers to a man running through a neighborhood wearing only a tablecloth.

According to police, the situation began on Dec. 2, when officers received a report about a stolen vehicle believed to be connected to Mackienzy Kahl. Later that day, officers found the vehicle, but Kahl was no longer inside.

Witnesses told police that Kahl had taken off on foot. Officers also noticed signs that he may have been exposed to chemicals while inside the vehicle, though it’s unclear what type of chemicals were involved.

As officers searched the area, multiple 911 calls came in from residents reporting a man matching Kahl’s description running through the neighborhood wearing only a tablecloth. Callers also reported that the man was trying to get into several vehicles.

At one point, police say the man entered an occupied home, took the keys to a Mercedes, and drove away.

Bodycam video shows officers quickly locating the car and stopping it. Police say Kahl was taken into custody without anyone being hurt.

Kahl now faces multiple charges, including theft by taking, first-degree burglary, entering a vehicle with intent to commit theft or a felony, loitering and prowling, and driving without a valid license.

Police have not released additional details about Kahl’s condition or whether chemical exposure played a role in his behavior. The case remains under investigation.

