Georgia leaders respond after President Trump announces US strike in Venezuela

GEORGIA — Georgia’s congressional delegation is responding after President Donald Trump announced that U.S. forces carried out what he described as a “large-scale strike against Venezuela” aimed at capturing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

In remarks made earlier Saturday, the president said the United States would “run the country now” until what he called a “proper transition” could take place.

The announcement follows weeks of unrest and labor strikes in Venezuela that have disrupted travel and commerce across the region, including parts of the Caribbean. Georgia-based Delta Air Lines has canceled some Caribbean flights in recent days, citing regional airspace closures and safety concerns.

U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) issued a statement sharply criticizing the president’s decision, raising concerns about escalation, transparency and the potential for long-term U.S. involvement.

“Americans do not want U.S. troops involved in yet another endless war or their government running another government,” Warnock said. “Yet, that is what Donald Trump, who as a candidate promised to get us out of foreign wars, has announced.”

Warnock acknowledged Maduro’s role in international drug trafficking but questioned the justification for military action.

“To be sure, Nicolás Maduro is a dictator involved in the death-dealing international drug business,” Warnock said. “But there are many such bad actors around the world.”

The senator warned the strike could worsen instability in the region and lead to increased migration and drug trafficking.

“This huge escalation with no clear strategy risks bringing more violence and instability to a nation of 28 million people,” Warnock said, adding that it could result in “more drug trafficking and more migration to the United States.”

Warnock also expressed concern over the president’s statement that the U.S. would temporarily govern Venezuela, saying the administration owes Americans an explanation.

“The Trump Administration owes the American people answers justifying this attack and explaining how the United States will ‘run’ Venezuela,” he said. “It’s time for an increasingly feckless Congress to finally act and put this reckless President in check.”

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District and serves on the House Homeland Security Committee, also weighed in on the situation through a series of social media posts.

Greene said she supports border security and efforts to stop international drug trafficking but questioned whether military action in Venezuela would effectively address drug-related deaths in the United States.

“Fentanyl is responsible for over 70% of U.S. drug overdose deaths,” Greene wrote, attributing the majority of fentanyl trafficking to Mexican drug cartels rather than Venezuela.

She questioned why regime change in Venezuela is being discussed while cartel activity in Mexico has not prompted similar action.

“If U.S. military action and regime change in Venezuela was really about saving American lives from deadly drugs then why hasn’t the Trump admin taken action against Mexican cartels?” Greene wrote.

Greene also suggested potential economic motivations behind the strike, pointing to Venezuela’s oil reserves, and questioned U.S. consistency in condemning foreign military actions.

Both lawmakers raised concerns about long-term U.S. involvement abroad and the use of taxpayer dollars, though they approached the issue from different political perspectives.

As of now, the White House has not released additional details about the scope or duration of U.S. involvement in Venezuela. Federal officials say they continue to monitor the situation as tensions and strikes persist in the country.

