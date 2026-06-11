Rat-infested IRS office building protested by former workers

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Current and former federal workers hope a large inflatable rat got people’s attention Thursday outside the IRS office in Chamblee.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes previously reported on the ongoing rat problem inside the building.

Some retired IRS workers were out holding signs to represent the current workers who were afraid to show their faces.

Current workers said management threatened everyone’s jobs when they found out about the protest.

One little boy held up a sign for his parent, saying, “My mom works in an unsafe IRS building.”

Nearly two weeks ago, an IRS spokesperson admitted there was a rat problem and said they’re handling it.

Fernandes reached out Thursday to ask about the lawmakers who are demanding change, but they never responded.

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