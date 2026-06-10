Georgia lawmakers urge IRS to shut down Chamblee location over rat infestation

ATLANTA — Several members of Georgia’s Congressional delegation are calling on the Department of the Treasury and the head of the IRS to “remedy the situation as quickly as possible” after workers shared video of a rat infestation at the Chamblee IRS location.

Channel 2 Action News first told you about the infestation on June 2, when Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with a former IRS employee who said she quit her job over the rats.

Sydney Monger shared video and pictures of the rat problem from the building along Chamblee Tucker Road. They include pictures of dead rats, droppings, and other staffers sitting on their desks to keep off the floor.

“After Memorial Day, they just came out of the woodwork. They were just everywhere. It’s hot, it stank, they’re pooping everywhere. It’s nasty,” Monger said. “They’re just out and terrorizing everybody, running over people’s feet, falling out of ceilings.”

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Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, along with Rep. Hank Johnson, sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank Bisignano requesting that IRS employees at the Chamblee location be allowed to work from home until the rat problem is taken care of.

“I’m appalled and disgusted by the working conditions that IRS employees at the Atlanta campus face,” Warnock said in a news release on Wednesday. “Every employee should feel safe and comfortable in their working environment, and that’s just not the case right now.”

The letter goes on to say that they understand the IRS has already started to take care of the rat problem, but it is only “in its initial stages and not yet complete.”

The delegation is urging the IRS to close the facility and let everyone there work from home “until it has been thoroughly cleaned and determined safe for occupancy.”

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