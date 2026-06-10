$1.65 million worth of fentanyl taken off streets in metro Atlanta bust

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office says they removed more than two dozen pounds of fentanyl during a recent drug bust.

The bust happened on Monday during a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office told Channel 2 Action News.

In addition to the drugs, deputies said a firearm was recovered when they went to arrest Akira Garcia Mon Dragon, who is accused of trafficking fentanyl and having a firearm while committing a controlled-substance related felony.

Officials said the fentanyl they seized was worth $1.65 million on the streets.

“Fentanyl is one of the most dangerous drugs our communities have ever faced. An amount comparable to a few grains of salt, can be enough to take a life,” Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said in a statement. “By removing more than 25 pounds of fentanyl from our streets, our investigators potentially prevented countless tragedies and saved lives throughout Cobb County and beyond.”

The operation took about a month, according to the sheriff’s office. The traffic stop that led to Mondragon’s arrest came after “weeks of surveillance and investigative efforts.”

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