Boil water advisory issued for northern Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Water Authority issued a boil water advisory early Monday for customers in the north end of Clayton County following a pump station failure overnight.

The affected areas include Forest Park, Lake City, College Park and Morrow, where some customers experienced low water pressure or no water.

Customers in other areas of the county are not affected by the advisory and do not need to boil their water.

Clayton County boil map

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The failure occurred at approximately 1 a.m., causing water pressures to drop. Crews were dispatched to address the pump station failure and water pressures were reestablished around 4 a.m.

The Clayton County Water Authority is required to issue the advisory for public safety due to the drop in pressure.

Customers in the affected areas should use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for various activities. This includes drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food and baby formula, making ice and giving water to pets.

If customers have cloudy or discolored water, they should run their outside spigot until the water clears. Any customers still having water issues are advised to call 770-960-5200.

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