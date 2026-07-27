Formula 1 racing event leaves neighbors wondering how crowds will affect the roads

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood is preparing to welcome a Formula 1 demonstration next weekend, but some residents say they still have questions about how the event will affect the neighborhood.

The Red Bull Showrun is expected to bring crowds to Hank Aaron Drive, with organizers calling it a free experience for fans to see Formula 1 cars and professional drivers up close. Residents say they support bringing major events to the area, but want answers about traffic, safety and access.

“The 5-year-old in me went, ‘Yay, it’s cool,’ and the 55-year-old went, ‘Is this a good idea or not?’” said John Helton, president of Organized Neighbors of Summerhill.

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Residents told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter their concerns are not about the cars themselves, but about the impact of the crowds and the logistics surrounding the event.

“The type of crowd that it brings sometimes can be an unruly crowd and I think that’s a part of the concern for a community that a very family concerned community,” said Cheron Pitchford, executive director of the Summerhill Neighborhood Development Corporation.

Neighbors say they support bringing major events and attention to Summerhill.

Red Bull has provided parking passes to help residents access their homes during the event, but some say they still have questions about traffic, safety, and how the day will affect daily life.

“We’ll have restricted access for residents for most of the neighborhood,” Helton said.

According to the City of Atlanta’s event calendar, the Showrun will impact parts of Hank Aaron Drive and Georgia Avenue, from Fulton Street to Panther Walk.

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The city’s calendar still lists the Showrun’s permit status as pending. However, city records show an outdoor event permit has been issued with conditions, including requirements involving MARTA.

MARTA tells Channel 2 Action News it has “outlined the event’s impact on Rapid A Line service and construction with the City of Atlanta and Red Bull” and will continue working with partners as plans move forward.

Pitchford says the event could be a positive moment for Summerhill if it is managed with the community in mind.

“It can be a good time but make sure that you’re managing it in a way that makes sure it doesn’t overflow into us having issues later,” Pitchford said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Red Bull and the City of Atlanta about event preparations, safety plans and the permit status.

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