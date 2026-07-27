Tractor-trailer fire causing heavy delays on I-20 and I-285

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is working a tractor-trailer fire near I-20 Westbound and I-285 Northbound.

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Firefighters say when they arrived on scene a tractor-trailer was fully engulfed after colliding with the highway barrier. Crews confirmed the tractor-trailer was clear and no one was trapped.

AFR is working to extinguish the trailer fire while managing a ruptured diesel fuel line and evaluating the unidentified cargo for potential hazardous materials concerns.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic and delays in the area while crews remain on scene.

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