Man killed on hijacked bus: Daughter sues county, driver

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A new wrongful death lawsuit is shedding light on the 2024 hijacking of a Gwinnett Ride bus that ended with a man’s death during a multi-county police pursuit.

Joseph Grier is currently in custody and charged with murder in connection with the incident, which investigators say began in downtown Atlanta and ended in Stone Mountain after he allegedly took control of the Gwinnett County transit bus.

The lawsuit raises questions on who is responsible, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

The lawsuit was filed by Jazzmyn Byrd, the daughter of Ernest Byrd Jr., who was shot and killed during the hijacking.

Byrd is suing multiple defendants, including Gwinnett County, the City of Atlanta, a transit contractor and the bus driver, alleging a series of failures led to her father’s death.

Authorities say Grier hijacked the bus following a confrontation in downtown Atlanta, leading to a multi-county pursuit with passengers still on board.

Investigators say Byrd was shot during a struggle with Grier.

In court filings, attorneys argue the situation did not unfold instantly, but instead “developed over a period of time while passengers remained aboard the Ride Gwinnett transit bus,” adding that the duration of the incident allowed for “observation, assessment, communication, and response” by those responsible for operating and overseeing the bus.

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