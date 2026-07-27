5 years after Katie Janness murdered in Piedmont Park, friends still desperate for answers

ATLANTA — Friends of Katie Janness gathered in Piedmont Park on Sunday to mark five years since she and her dog Bowie were killed in July 2021, a case that remains unsolved by authorities.

The gathering served as a grim observance for the five-year milestone of the stabbing deaths, for which no arrests have been made.

Janness and Bowie were stabbed to death after midnight while walking in the park. The Atlanta Police Department continues to investigate the killings, focusing on DNA evidence.

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The reward for information leading to an arrest has been increased to $25,000.

Chip Powell, a friend of Janness, described the five-year mark as a sad time.

“For us it’s not an anniversary, it’s the opposite of that. It’s a sad time that we relive things,” Powell said.

Powell also expressed frustration regarding the ongoing lack of answers in the case.

“There’s somebody out there that did something very violent to someone who is very sweet,” Powell said. “Somebody did something that was so horrific and that person has yet to be caught and they’re going to do it again.”

During the vigil on Sunday, attendees heard a message from Janness’ mother, who lives in another state.

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“Katie’s horrific murder affected many and it is in engrained in our everyday lives forever,” her mother said.

Melissa Rainey, a filmmaker and co-host of the Lesbian Chronicles podcast, urged the public to recall any information they might have.

“We also want people to think about what you might have seen at any time during, you know, the days leading up to the crime happening,” Rainey said.

Rainey emphasized the importance of remembering Janness’ life, not just her death.

“It’s not just a matter of how she die, it’s how she lived,” Rainey said.

“She was actually like so fun and so sweet and so intelligent and she would always like try to finish my crossword puzzle which would make me very mad,” Powell said.

Those who knew Janness and others affected by her story remain committed to pushing for answers in the unsolved case.

The Atlanta Police Department continues its investigation into the killings. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

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