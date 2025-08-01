Police raise reward to $25,000 in murder of Katie Janness in Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — The reward for information leading to an arrest in the 2021 murder of Katie Janness at Piedmont Park has increased to up to $25,000, according to Atlanta police.

Janness was found dead on July 28, 2021, about 100 yards inside the entrance of Piedmont Park at Charles Allen Drive and 10th Street.

Her dog, Bowie, was also killed and found nearby.

The case remains unsolved, with police actively examining DNA evidence in hopes of identifying a suspect.

“With a case this unusual, you would think there would be a similar transaction somewhere,” said crime scene investigator Sheryl “Mac” McCollum, noting the brutality and unique aspects of the crime.

Emma Clark, Janness’ girlfriend, discovered the bodies after using her phone to locate Janness.

The scene was described as particularly gruesome, with Janness having been stabbed multiple times and letters carved into her body.

Atlanta police have not made any arrests or publicly identified any suspects in the case.

They continue to urge anyone with information to come forward.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

