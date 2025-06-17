Atlanta police renew call for information 4 years after woman, dog stabbed to death in Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — Nearly four years after a woman and her dog were stabbed to death in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park, police are asking the public to help solve the crime.

Katherine Janness, 40, and her dog Bowie were murdered on July 28, 2021. The autopsy showed Janness was stabbed more than 50 times.

Her girlfriend, Emma Clark, found their mutilated bodies near the entrance to the park at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive after she pinged Janness’ location on her phone.

A bench honoring Janness and Bowie was installed in the Piedmont Park dog park.

Police say the investigation is focused on DNA evidence, but are asking the public to submit tips to Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for an award of up to $10,000.

You can call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

