Police say apparent road rage led to fatal Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a fatal shooting has been reported Monday in 270 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

Police said officers responded to a person shot at Ashby Circle and Joseph E. Lowery just after 5:30 p.m.

Officers said they found a man in his 60s shot inside a vehicle with an apparent wound to the back. Shots also hit the house at 276 Joseph E. Lowery.

Medical personnel pronounced the man dead.

There was an apparent road rage incident at the corner which led to the man being shot, police said. A blue Kia is listed a suspect vehicle.

No other information is available.

