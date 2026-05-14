Mom used 5-year-old to help with hotel break-in, police say

Police say a mother used her 5-year-old child to commit burglary.

It happened at an extended stay on Veterans Memorial Highway in Austell.

Police say the mother put her child through a window to pull this off, Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell reports.

Police bodycam video at the scene LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

“The suspect used her child to break into the victim’s home,” Austell Police Capt. Tim Allen said.

When police showed up to the Extended Stay, they looked at security camera video that they say shows the mom put her child through a room window to unlock a door, so she could steal items inside.

“Forced the window open put the child in the window, entered in, unlocked the door to let the suspect and another male suspect in the room, and they took out items,” Capt. Allen said.

Brown is charged with burglary, theft by taking and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Jarrell Wadell, a second suspect, is also facing charges.

“Getting kids involved with criminal activity introduces them into an element that is not safe for them. Our concern is that child being introduced to that kind of behavior, thinking it’s normal, and then they grow up thinking that behavior is normal,” Capt. Allen said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group