Stonecrest couple attacked by 3 dogs say they’re unimpressed with county’s response

STONECREST, Ga. — A husband and wife say they are still traumatized after a neighbor’s three dogs came into their yard and attacked them. They say they are also troubled by DeKalb County’s response.

Melody and Michael Barnhill’s surveillance camera captured the attack.

In the video, you see the dogs surprise Melody Barnhill as she walks out of her garage. “I was just screaming to the top of my lungs,” she told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

Her screams attracted her husband’s attention, and he came to her rescue.

“All I was thinking about was get them off her because I didn’t want anything to happen to her,” Michael Barnhill said.

Michael Barnhill Michael Barnhill said he just wanted the dogs to stop attacking his wife. (Source: WSBTV)

It happened Memorial Day. In the video, you see him swinging a garden water bucket at two of the dogs. And you hear him scream: “Get off her. Get off her. Get off her.”

“Just beating, anyway I can,” he says, showing how he was swinging the bucket.

But then the two dogs turned on him. Then a third dog joined in.

“That’s when that one really got into my leg. The second one came up,” Michael Barnhill said.

He suffered serious injuries to his leg and groin.

The Barnhills say the dogs’ owner watched it all unfold and wasn’t in a hurry to get them to stop.

“They had no sense of urgency,” Melody said.

Michael Barnhill’s son eventually came to help stop the attack.

The Barnhills say Animal Services removed the dogs, but couldn’t tell them if they’d be barred from the neighborhood.

“He don’t know they are coming back, but he couldn’t give me a definite answer for sure,” Michael Barnhill said he was told by someone with the county.

And the Barnhills are not happy. According to them, the dog’s owner wasn’t cited.

“Somebody should have been locked up, cited or something,” Michael Barnhill said.

A county spokesperson is looking into what exactly happened in this case and what will happen next.

Channel 2 Action News will update this story when we hear back.

Jones knocked on the neighbors’ door but no one answered.

