Former KSU police officer accused of grabbing colleague, holding her against her will

KENNESAW, Ga. — A fired Kennesaw State University police sergeant is accused of committing crimes on campus.

Brandall Irving is facing charges for grabbing a colleague and holding her against her will.

According to an arrest warrant, Irving is accused of grabbing a staff member by her waist and pushing her up against his desk during an argument.

Police say Irving shut his door and stood in front of it for several minutes, preventing the victim from leaving.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with KSU students who said they were shocked by the allegations.

“This situation is appalling, honestly speaking,” student Amanda Manirambona said. “It does make me feel unsafe. I’m shocked by the news right now because I would’ve never expected that.”

KSU sent Newell a statement that said, in part:

“The Kennesaw State University Police Department received a complaint from a staff member on June 3 and immediately began an internal investigation. As a result of that investigation, Sgt. Brandall Irving was arrested and charged with battery and false imprisonment.”

Irving was fired three days after police received the complaint.

A Facebook post from the KSU police department in 2021 highlighted Irving’s promotion to sergeant that year. Irving was a police officer for three years at Cobb PD before he joined KSU in 2016.

Irving is now out on bond.

