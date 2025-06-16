GA postal worker accused of stealing packages

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A United States Postal Service employee was charged following an investigation into package thefts.

On Friday, Michael J. Turner, 36, of Jasper, was arrested after a joint investigation by the Pickens Sheriff’s Office, Jasper Police Department, and the United States Postal Service Office.

According to Pickens County officials, the investigation started after several complaints of package thefts and undelivered mail.

Turner, a U.S. Postal Service employee, was arrested on faces theft-related charges.

He was booked into the Pickens County Adult Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office ask anyone who believe they may have been affect to call 706-253-8911.

The investigation is ongoing.

