Lake Lanier drowning victim remembered as a ‘go-getter,’ provider for his family

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A two-day search for a missing swimmer in Lake Lanier came to a devastating end in Forsyth County.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Forsyth County Fire EMS dive team recovered Ramon Diaz’s body just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Family friends said the 27-year-old was loved by everyone he met.

“At first when we heard the news, it was a lot. It just didn’t feel right,” Melanie Meza told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter.

Meza said Diaz leaves behind one sister and his parents.

“He amazed me, how he did everything. And right now it is such a big toll on his sister,” Meza said.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources first responded to Lake Lanier on Saturday afternoon near Vanns Tavern Park. Officials said Diaz was wearing a life vest but it wasn’t properly secured. He never resurfaced.

Diaz’s family said he was celebrating a friend’s birthday on the lake.

“I guess they were stopping at an island or something and he fell into the water. Within seconds they tried to get him and after five minutes, there was no luck. So they called out for help,” Meza said.

She said Diaz was known as a leader in the Hispanic community and a caregiver for his family.

“He’s such a go-getter. Whatever he could do to support his family,” Meza said.

As his loved ones process the devastating loss, they are thanking the community for their prayers.

“The support we’re receiving for him is just insane,” Meza said.

