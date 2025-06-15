1 dead, 1 critically injured after wrong-way crash on I-285, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — One man died and another man was critically injured after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 285.
Atlanta police said the crash happened Sunday around 3:36 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the Benjamin E. Mays bridge.
Police said the 24-year-old was heading southbound in a Toyota Tacoma truck when he crashed head-on into a 40-year-old man driving a Nissan Sentra.
The Nissan driver died at the scene. The Toyota driver is in the hospital in critical condition.
Police have not identified the drivers. The wrong-way crash remains under investigation.
