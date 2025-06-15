Tanker fire under bridge shuts down stretch of I-20 near SC-GA state line

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — If you’re driving from Georgia to South Carolina this week, a stretch of Interstate 20 will be closed after a massive fire on Saturday.

Officials said a tractor-trailer crashed and caught on fire under a bridge in Aiken County at mile marker 13, not far from the South Carolina-Georgia border.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the bridge was “damaged beyond repair.” Crews with SCDOT worked overnight into Sunday morning to tear down the rest of the bridge.

“With the roadway cleared, crews will begin to mill and repave the damaged sections of I-20, as well as replace the guardrails,” SCDOT wrote in a statement. “We’re working as quickly and safely as possible to reopen the interstate. Thank you for your continued patience and support!”

TRENDING STORIES:

There will be detours in place until further notice from Exit 11 to Exit 18.

For drivers heading west toward Augusta, they will have to take SC 19 to US 25 in Trenton to pick I-20 back up.

For drivers heading east toward Columbia, they will have to take I-520 west to US 1 to SC 118 to pick I-20 back up.

🚧 Traffic Alert: I-20 detoured near Aiken County until early next week 🚧



Following a strike by a tractor-trailer, the overpass bridge on Old Vaucluse Road is damaged beyond repair, requiring demolition and removal. pic.twitter.com/zNybKSkuxc — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) June 14, 2025

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group