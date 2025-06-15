Vigil held for 12-year-old boy shot and killed in Southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Family and friends released balloons Saturday night to honor a 12-year-old boy killed in Southwest Atlanta.

Ja’Nylen Greggs was caught in the crossfire of gunfire Thursday evening. Police said two groups were fighting on Cushman Circle.

“He didn’t deserve this,” said Ja’Nylen’s mom, Shaquita Greggs. “My baby didn’t deserve this.”

Channel 2 Action News got video capturing the deadly shooting. In it, you can hear a neighbor saying, “Oh my god, I’m so tired of this.”

Atlanta Police said Michael Hollis, 19, is in custody for the shooting. He is being charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“It’s so hurtful, and I can’t believe my baby is gone,” Latrice Greggs told Channel 2’s Cory James. She added her grandson was “just a gentle giant.”

The community, along with Atlanta Police, showed up for the vigil. It was a moment of remembrance as loved ones mourned and begged for change.

“They need to put those guns down,” said Lily Wright.

Ja’Nylen’s family started a fundraising account to collect donations for his funeral.

