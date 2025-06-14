‘No Kings’ protests expected to draw thousands across north Georgia on Saturday

ATLANTA — Thousands of people are expected to participate in protests across north Georgia on Saturday.
Organizers are planning nearly two dozen protests all across metro Atlanta and north Georgia as part of the nationwide “No Kings” demonstrations against President Donald Trump and his policies.
More than 5,000 people are expected to crowd into Liberty Plaza at the Georgia State Capitol as part of the demonstration.
Channel 2 Action News will bring you LIVE coverage throughout the day on Channel 2 and on the free WSB-TV News App.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Organizers told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that they’ve actually been working with state and local law enforcement to make sure everything goes off peacefully.
“Because we have gotten the other permits and we’re working with Atlanta police as well as Capitol police, we do want to respect and show that First Amendment rights look different to everyone,” Laura Judge of Indivisible North Metro Atlanta said.
State Attorney General Chris Carr warns that if outside agitators come in and spark violence, his office will prosecute under the state’s domestic terrorism statute.
“I will defend your right to peacefully protest, but again, if you are going to go after, light buildings on fire, or shoot police officers, or loot buildings, nope, we’re not going to stand for it,” Carr said.
Channel 2 Action News has confirmed the following protests are scheduled to take place on Saturday:
Cartersville
- U.S. 41 & East Main Street
- 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Atlanta - Liberty Plaza
- Capitol Ave. SW
- 10 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Carrollton
- 311 Newnan Street
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Douglasville
- Douglas County Courthouse on Hospital Drive
- 10 a.m.
Griffin
- The Griffin Auditorium - 234 E. Taylor Street
- 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Newnan
- South Court Square
- 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Summerville
- Courthouse Square
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Decatur
- 1670 Clairmont Road
- 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Greensboro
- 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Tucker
- Tucker Recreation Center - 4898 Lavista Road
- 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
DeKalb County
- 3553 Chamblee Tucker Rd
- 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
McDonough
- McDonough City Hall - 136 Keys Ferry Street
- 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Atlanta - Atlantic Station Overpass/17th St. Bridge
- 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Forsyth County
- 3650 Peachtree Parkway in Suwanee
- 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
East Cobb
- Johnson Ferry Road and Roswell Road
- 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Marietta
- Marietta Pizza Company - 3 Whitlock Ave. SW
- 2 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Suwanee
- Suwanee Town Center - 330 Town Center Ave.
- 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Woodstock
- 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Fayetteville
- Old Fayette County Courthouse - 204 Glynn Street
- 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Gainesville
- Gainesville Square
- 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Hiram
- Hwy. 92 and Jimmy Lee Smith Hwy.
- 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Athens
- College Square
- 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group