‘No Kings’ protests expected to draw thousands across north Georgia on Saturday

ATLANTA — Thousands of people are expected to participate in protests across north Georgia on Saturday.

Organizers are planning nearly two dozen protests all across metro Atlanta and north Georgia as part of the nationwide “No Kings” demonstrations against President Donald Trump and his policies.

More than 5,000 people are expected to crowd into Liberty Plaza at the Georgia State Capitol as part of the demonstration.

Organizers told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that they’ve actually been working with state and local law enforcement to make sure everything goes off peacefully.

“Because we have gotten the other permits and we’re working with Atlanta police as well as Capitol police, we do want to respect and show that First Amendment rights look different to everyone,” Laura Judge of Indivisible North Metro Atlanta said.

State Attorney General Chris Carr warns that if outside agitators come in and spark violence, his office will prosecute under the state’s domestic terrorism statute.

“I will defend your right to peacefully protest, but again, if you are going to go after, light buildings on fire, or shoot police officers, or loot buildings, nope, we’re not going to stand for it,” Carr said.

Channel 2 Action News has confirmed the following protests are scheduled to take place on Saturday:

Cartersville

U.S. 41 & East Main Street

9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Atlanta - Liberty Plaza

Capitol Ave. SW

10 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Carrollton

311 Newnan Street

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Douglasville

Douglas County Courthouse on Hospital Drive

10 a.m.

Griffin

The Griffin Auditorium - 234 E. Taylor Street

10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Newnan

South Court Square

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Summerville

Courthouse Square

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Decatur

1670 Clairmont Road

10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Greensboro

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Tucker

Tucker Recreation Center - 4898 Lavista Road

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

DeKalb County

3553 Chamblee Tucker Rd

12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

McDonough

McDonough City Hall - 136 Keys Ferry Street

12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Atlanta - Atlantic Station Overpass/17th St. Bridge

1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Forsyth County

3650 Peachtree Parkway in Suwanee

1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

East Cobb

Johnson Ferry Road and Roswell Road

2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Marietta

Marietta Pizza Company - 3 Whitlock Ave. SW

2 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Suwanee

Suwanee Town Center - 330 Town Center Ave.

2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Woodstock

2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Fayetteville

Old Fayette County Courthouse - 204 Glynn Street

3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Gainesville

Gainesville Square

3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Hiram

Hwy. 92 and Jimmy Lee Smith Hwy.

3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Athens

College Square

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

