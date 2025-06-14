Tear gas deployed as protesters move onto DeKalb County street

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police and Georgia State Patrol currently have a large portion of Chamblee Tucker Road blocked.

Hundreds of people gathered in the area on Saturday afternoon in protest of President Donald Trump and his policies.

NewsChopper 2 was over the protest when tear gas was deployed and demonstrators were seen running.

GSP troopers also had the entrance ramp to I-285 blocked for a period of time, but cars are currently being let through the area.

A Channel 2 Action News reporter and photographer working to learn more about what happened during the protest.

It’s unclear if anyone was arrested as a result of the protest.

It was one of at least 22 protests across metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Saturday that drew thousands of people.

