2 Minnesota lawmakers shot in ‘targeted’ incidents by gunman posing as law enforcement, sources say

MINNESOTA — A Minnesota state representative and her husband were shot and killed, and a state senator and his wife were shot and wounded in an “act of targeted political violence” at their homes early Saturday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said.

A manhunt is now underway for the gunman who was impersonating a police officer, authorities said.

State Rep. Melissa Hortman, a Democrat, and her husband were shot and killed in a what appears to be a “politically-motivated assassination,” Walz said at a news conference.

“She was a formidable public servant,” the governor said of his friend. “She is irreplaceable.”

State Sen. John Hoffman, a Democrat, and his wife were both shot multiple times and underwent surgery, the governor said.

“We’re cautiously optimistic they will survive this assassination attempt,” Walz said.

The two shooting locations were about 8 miles away from each other in Champlin and Brooklyn Park, just north of Minneapolis.

Hoffman and his wife were shot around 2 a.m. in Champlin, Superintendent of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Drew Evans said.

After Hoffman was shot, officers were heading to pro-actively check on Hortman when they encountered the suspect by Hortman’s home, Evans said.

The officers found a person who was dressed as a police officer at the door, coming out of the house, police said.

The suspect fired at the officers; gunfire was exchanged and the suspect was able to escape, authorities said.

Hortman was the former Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives.

The FBI is helping with the manhunt, two sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin, formerly the Minnesota Democratic party chair, said he’s friends with both Hoffman and Hortman.

Martin wrote on social media that he’s “completely heartbroken” and “praying hard for both families.”

