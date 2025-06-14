Car crash leads to Buckhead water main break

ATLANTA — Crews are currently working to repair a water main break while investigators work to learn more about the car crash that caused it.
The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management reported a 16-inch water main break on Peachtree Road near Peachtree Park Drive in Buckhead on Saturday morning.
They say the break happened because of a car crash, but did not comment on how the crash caused the break.
Drivers are being told to exercise caution in the area and consider using alternate routes.
There is currently no estimated time for repairs to be complete.
It’s unclear if businesses in the area are being affected.
