Manhunt underway after woman, child shot, killed at DeKalb apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a suspect after an adult and child were killed at a DeKalb County apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Columbia Drive just off Interstate 20 just after 2:45 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators confirmed to Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco that there was a shooting at the complex and there is now a manhunt underway for a suspect.

The victims have only been identified as a woman and a girl under 10 years old.

Police say others were present when shots were fired, but were not injured.

Investigators believe the incident was domestic, but cannot confirm the relationship between the suspect and victims.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the complex and saw nearly a dozen police units and one of the buildings sectioned off with police tape.

A SUV also appears to have hopped onto the curb in the parking lot.

There are no details on what led up to the shooting.

