10 charged with stealing more than $6M in electronics as part of porch pirate ring

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police say they dismantled a multi-million-dollar theft ring after finding more than $6 million worth of electronics.

Investigators say they arrested 10 people they say are part of a "large-scale criminal organization" that was stealing electronic devices across the southeastern United States.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They also say that the electronics were being shipped across the country, and potentially overseas.

Throughout a seven-month investigation, police say they were able to connect different homes and suspects to the alleged thefts.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators searched three homes in Gwinnett County, two homes in Doraville and one home in Johns Creek.

All 10 are being charged with violating the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Police took out 24 other arrest warrants on charges of retail property fencing, theft by taking, theft by receiving, theft by deception and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Those arrested include:

Kong Zhen Ni, 40

Sunquan Ni, 37

Zi Qi Fu, 37

Shenghua Tian, 46

Bin Wen Lin, 34

Sufang Ni, 34

Chuansheng Fu, 28

Le M. Tang, 58

Cristopher Adonis Guerrero, 25

Aldopher Valdez Sosa, 22

Officers were able to recover:

More than 5,000 electronic devices with an estimated value of more than $6 million

$1.2 million in cash

Eight vehicles

Five firearms

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group