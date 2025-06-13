Body pulled from Peachtree Creek

ATLANTA — Atlanta police and fire are investigating after a body was found in Peachtree Creek on Friday morning.
Investigators have blocked off the creek near Howell Mill Road and Peachtree Battle.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer at the scene saw the body that was pulled from the creek.
A representative from Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office is at the scene. Police have not said if they suspect foul play.
We’re at the scene working to learn more, for Channel 2 Action News.
