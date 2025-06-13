12 years later, investigators still trying to identify remains found in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Almost 12 years after a biologist found skeletal remains by accident in Cherokee County, investigators still don’t know who he is.

In July 2013, a biologist searching for snakes found the remains of a man who had been dead for four months along South Cherokee Lane.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say that since his body was found, they have gotten no leads as to who he might be.

The sheriff’s office says the man was believed to be between 40 and 60 years old when he died.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials are releasing photos of the shoes the man was believed to be wearing and a physical reconstruction of what he may have looked like, that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation created.

They say he was also found with a nylon baton pouch on his belt with a collapsible baton inside.

Anyone who knows who he might be should call investigators at 770-928-0239.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group