12-year-old killed in Atlanta shooting identified

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 12-year-old who got caught in the crossfire of a shooting.

Ja’nylen Greggs died on Thursday at an Atlanta apartment complex along Cushman Circle. Police said two groups were fighting when one group got into a car and opened fire on the other.

“This neighborhood lost a child. This city lost a child. This is what the impact of gun violence is,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said at a news conference.

Police said they are pursuing all leads to find the groups responsible.

Anyone who might have information about the shooter or shooters to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

