12-year-old killed in Atlanta shooting identified

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 12-year-old who got caught in the crossfire of a shooting.
Ja’nylen Greggs died on Thursday at an Atlanta apartment complex along Cushman Circle. Police said two groups were fighting when one group got into a car and opened fire on the other.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
“This neighborhood lost a child. This city lost a child. This is what the impact of gun violence is,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said at a news conference.
Police said they are pursuing all leads to find the groups responsible.
Anyone who might have information about the shooter or shooters to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man describes ‘vicious attack’ waiting in line to check out at DeKalb Family Dollar store
- 12 years later, investigators still trying to identify remains found in Cherokee County
- 10 charged with stealing more than $6M in electronics as part of porch pirate ring
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group