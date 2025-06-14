1 dead after overnight double shooting near Atlanta event center

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

Officers were called to Defoor Place near the Dynasty Event Lounge just before 12:45 a.m. to reports of a person shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say they found two people with gunshot wounds, one of whom died from their injuries.

The extent of the other victim’s injuries is unclear.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have not commented on possible suspects or what led up to the shooting.

The deceased victim’s identity has not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group