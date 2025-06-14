1 dead after overnight double shooting near Atlanta event center

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
Officers were called to Defoor Place near the Dynasty Event Lounge just before 12:45 a.m. to reports of a person shot.
Investigators say they found two people with gunshot wounds, one of whom died from their injuries.
The extent of the other victim’s injuries is unclear.
Police have not commented on possible suspects or what led up to the shooting.
The deceased victim’s identity has not been released.
