North Georgia high school senior dies in 4-car pileup

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Saturday morning on a rural Georgia highway turned deadly when a chain-reaction crash claimed the life of an 18-year-old high school senior.

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According to the Georgia State Patrol, just after 11:30 a.m. on March 21, a four-vehicle crash unfolded on Georgia 1 in Haralson County after a driver in a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe stopped for an animal. A 2017 Honda Civic stopped behind it, but a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado did not.

GSP said the Silverado, driven by a 35-year-old, hit the back of the Civic, driven by a 17-year-old, sending it into the Tahoe. A 2018 Ford Fusion, driven by a 32-year-old, was traveling beside the collision in the right lane and was hit in the chaos.

The 17-year-old driver suffered serious injuries. Jacob Stiles, 18, of Bremen, a passenger in the Civic, did not survive.

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On Monday, Haralson County High School shared what the community had feared.

“With heavy hearts and the family’s permission, we share the passing of one of our seniors, Jacob Stiles.”

Known as Jake, Stiles was the school’s FFA Treasurer, a Robotics team member, and a Dual Enrollment student. Friends described him as someone who showed up every time, for everyone.

“No matter what you needed, Jacob was there for you,” they said. Teachers remembered a polite, caring student who never walked in without a smile. He loved music, gaming, and spending time with the people he cared about.

“He will be missed tremendously by our students and faculty.”

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Loved ones created an online fundraiser to help assist in funeral costs. If you would like to donate, click here.

Funeral services will be held on March 26 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.

School counselors remain available to support students.

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