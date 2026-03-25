Georgia teacher caught vaping THC at school blames ‘testing week anxiety,’ deputies say

ROME, Ga. — A north Georgia middle school teacher is facing charges after deputies say she was caught vaping a THC pen inside a school bathroom during the school day.

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According to an incident report, the situation unfolded Tuesday at Rome Middle School when a vape sensor was triggered in a female restroom. School administrators responded and made contact with the teacher, identified as Becky Scott,45, as she exited the bathroom.

Officials say Scott admitted to vaping and handed over the device, which was later identified by a school resource officer as containing THC oil.

According to the report, Scott stated “that she took a hit from it because she gets really bad anxiety during testing week.”

During the investigation, Scott also reportedly told officers she had kratom pills in her bag. A search of her belongings confirmed the pills were in her possession.

Scott was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She was later booked into the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

Rome City Schools sent the following statement to Channel 2 Action News regarding the incident:

An incident occurred yesterday at Rome Middle School involving a staff member and local law enforcement.

The situation was addressed promptly, and there was no disruption to the school day beyond the immediate response. At no time were students in danger, and the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority.

Because this is a personnel and legal matter, we are limited in the information we can share. We are cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities and will continue to follow all district policies and procedures.

We appreciate your understanding and ask that you avoid speculation as this matter is addressed through the proper channels. Thank you for your continued trust and support of Rome City Schools.

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