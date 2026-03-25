Students hurt by shattered glass when school bus, man shot in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that also damaged a school bus, and injured two students.

Police were called to Campbellton Road SW near Dodson Drive just after 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

They found a 20-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

Police also say that a school bus was damaged by the gunfire.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was on the scene and found multiple bullet holes in the window of the school bus.

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Atlanta Public Schools officials tell Channel 2 Action News that the glass of one of the bus’ windows was shattered.

When shots were fired, the driver and her two children, who are APS students, were on board. The student suffered minor scratches from the glass. The driver was not injured.

Investigators have not released details about what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

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