‘Take me to jail:’ Man accused of DUI crash yells at officers, damages patrol car during arrest

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A man accused of crashing his car while driving under the influence yelled at police and damaged a patrol car when they tried to take him to jail.

Police said Herbert Myrick admitted to having three beers before a crash on Sugar Valley Road on Tuesday. The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m.

During the investigation, Myrick repeatedly refused commands of police and became irate.

At one point, he told officers “f--- this s---, take me to jail” after failing a field sobriety test.

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Myrick told officers he was heading to his daughter’s home after hitting a sign. That’s when police smelled alcohol on his breath and asked him how many drinks he’d had.

When officers arrived at the single-vehicle crash, they found a silver Toyota with the driver trying to leave the scene.

That’s when officers activated their emergency lights to pull Myrick over, but he didn’t stop immediately.

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Officers said Myrick kept before stopping on a different road, saying he’d driven that way because it was where his daughter lived.

While one officer stayed with Myrick, another went to the original crash scene, finding a tree on the ground with a headlight and debris near it from the suspected collision.

Back with Myrick and the other officer, police confirmed Myrick’s vehicle was missing the headlight.

Myrick tried to get back into his vehicle to get his wallet while officers ran his driver’s license and he was told he had to stay where he was. He refused multiple commands from officers until one had to physically pull him away from the vehicle.

Police said their orders to not enter his vehicle made Myrick “irate.”

When officers performed a field sobriety test, Myrick failed, getting confused. That’s when Myrick told officers “f--- this s---, take me to jail.”

Police searched his vehicle and found a half-empty bottle of whiskey. It was unclear if he’d had the whiskey and the beer, or if he had only consumed the whiskey.

Officers put Myrick in a patrol car and took him to the police station to use the restroom. When they tried to take him to the Bartow County Jail, he damaged the patrol car.

Myrick repeatedly kicked the passenger door cage and headbutted the side of the cage door before laying on his back and kicking the cage again.

Officers tried to get him out of the vehicle but he refused commands again.

After getting him out of the vehicle, officers saw that Myrick had bent the metal bars of the door cage and he was taken to the jail, before going to Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center for examination.

Myrick now faces charges of:

Failure to maintain lane

Striking a fixed object

Obstructed view

DUI - Less safe

Open container

Willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer

Interference with government property

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