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Rain coming to metro by Tuesday but may not be enough to impact drought

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Rain coming to metro by Tuesday but may not be enough to impact drought
By WSBTV.com News Staff

After a week of wildfire risks and dry conditions, the metro Atlanta area is getting some rain.

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Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon say we’ll have a dry Monday before conditions change.

Widespread rain and storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday but Deon said it may not be enough to make a significant impact on the drought.

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Thursday and Friday will dry out and cool off after, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

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