Rain coming to metro by Tuesday but may not be enough to impact drought

After a week of wildfire risks and dry conditions, the metro Atlanta area is getting some rain.

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Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon say we’ll have a dry Monday before conditions change.

Widespread rain and storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday but Deon said it may not be enough to make a significant impact on the drought.

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Thursday and Friday will dry out and cool off after, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

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